18th Air Force Commander visits MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, explains the wall graphic in the 6th ARW Headquarters building to Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 23, 2024. Bolton visited the 6th ARW Headquarters Building to get acquainted with the personnel and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)