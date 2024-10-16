Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force Commander visits MacDill AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    18th Air Force Commander visits MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, explains the wall graphic in the 6th ARW Headquarters building to Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 23, 2024. Bolton visited the 6th ARW Headquarters Building to get acquainted with the personnel and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

