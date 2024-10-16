18th Air Force Commander visits MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, visits the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 23, 2024. The 18th Air Force is the Air Mobility Command’s sole numbered air force and ensures the sustainment of 36,000 active duty, Air Force Reserves and civilian Airmen at 12 wings and one direct reporting unit. Bolton visited the 6th ARW to get acquainted with the personnel and its mission. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)