NMCB1 supports DGF 2024 Homecoming Parade

Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), support the David Glasgow Farragut Middle High School 2024 Homecoming Parade onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Oct. 18, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.