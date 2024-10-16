Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB1 supports DGF 2024 Homecoming Parade [Image 3 of 5]

    NMCB1 supports DGF 2024 Homecoming Parade

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), support the David Glasgow Farragut Middle High School 2024 Homecoming Parade onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Oct. 18, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

