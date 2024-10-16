3rd ABCT completes 12-mile ruck as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division cheer for Polish soldiers assigned 12th Mechanized Brigade, 12th Mechanized Division, as they complete the 12-mile ruck march on day five of testing as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 18, 2024. The Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) competition includes nearly 550 candidates from units across the European theater converging to participate in an intense three-week event meant to challenge the candidate’s expertise in critical military skills, resilience, and overall battlefield readiness. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)