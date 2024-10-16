Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT completes 12-mile ruck as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition in Poland [Image 5 of 10]

    3rd ABCT completes 12-mile ruck as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gist, an E3B candidate assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division completes the 12-mile ruck march on day five of testing as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 18, 2024. The Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) competition includes nearly 550 candidates from units across the European theater converging to participate in an intense three-week event meant to challenge the candidate’s expertise in critical military skills, resilience, and overall battlefield readiness. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8708198
    VIRIN: 241018-A-MW025-1644
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    This work, 3rd ABCT completes 12-mile ruck as part of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

