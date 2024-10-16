First F-35 lands aboard JS Kaga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, flown by a test pilot from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23), lands aboard Japan’s Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) for the first time Oct. 20, 2024, off the southern coast of California. The short takeoff and vertical landing variant of the 5th generation aircraft and an integrated test team are aboard the ship to conduct developmental test to certify modifications to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s largest vessel. Data that testers gather during these sea trials will be analyzed and eventually inform decisions to enhance the capabilities of the Maritime Self-Defense Force as well as contribute to improved interoperability between Japan and the U.S. Japan is an F-35 Joint Program Office foreign military sales customer planning to buy 42 F-35Bs.