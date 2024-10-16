Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First F-35 lands aboard JS Kaga [Image 3 of 4]

    First F-35 lands aboard JS Kaga

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Darin Russell 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    An F-35B Lightning II aircraft, flown by a test pilot from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23), lands aboard Japan’s Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) for the first time Oct. 20, 2024, off the southern coast of California. The short takeoff and vertical landing variant of the 5th generation aircraft and an integrated test team are aboard the ship to conduct developmental test to certify modifications to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s largest vessel. Data that testers gather during these sea trials will be analyzed and eventually inform decisions to enhance the capabilities of the Maritime Self-Defense Force as well as contribute to improved interoperability between Japan and the U.S. Japan is an F-35 Joint Program Office foreign military sales customer planning to buy 42 F-35Bs.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:01
