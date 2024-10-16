Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard's 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment Gets New Commander [Image 7 of 12]

    Illinois National Guard's 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment Gets New Commander

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Nicholas Camardo leaves parting words with the Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment. Lt. Col. Nicholas Camardo relinquished command of the Illinois Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) to Lt. Col. David Tanner of Bettendorf, Iowa. Camardo led the battalion through a successful accreditation. The Springfield-based battalion trains and qualifies Soldiers as military truck drivers or 88Ms. The battalion held its change of command ceremony today, Oct. 20, in the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois.

    Illinois NationalGuard RTI

