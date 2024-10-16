Illinois National Guard's 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment Gets New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Shawn Nokes, Commander of the 129th Regiment, thanks Lt. Col. Nicholas Camardo for his successful command of 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Camardo relinquished command of the Illinois Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) to Lt. Col. David Tanner of Bettendorf, Iowa. Camardo led the battalion through a successful accreditation. The Springfield-based battalion trains and qualifies Soldiers as military truck drivers or 88Ms. The battalion held its change of command ceremony today, Oct. 20, in the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois.