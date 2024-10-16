MADISON, Wi. – The 641st Troop Command Battalion’s outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, gives a speech during his change of responsibility ceremony October 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8707736
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-BW356-1005
|Resolution:
|4594x3063
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Emily Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.