    641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12]

    641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Emily Held 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MADISON, Wi. – The 641st Troop Command Battalion’s outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, gives a speech during his change of responsibility ceremony October 10, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8707736
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-BW356-1005
    Resolution: 4594x3063
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, 641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Emily Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

