    641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 12]

    641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Responsibility

    MADSION, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jack Schave 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MADISON, Wis. – The 641st Troop Command Battalion held a change of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, who relinquished her responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Miller, October 10, 2024.

