    Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay

    Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay poses with his son and grandson during the 74th annual 5th Marine Division (MARDIV) reunion on October 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Begay is one of two remaining original Navajo Code Talkers that served during World War II. He was joined by many other WWII and Vietnam veterans at their annual reunion honoring all Marines who served under 5th MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)

