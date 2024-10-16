Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay poses with the 12th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, retired Sgt. Maj. Harold Overstreet during the 74th annual 5th Marine Division (MARDIV) reunion on October 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Begay is one of two remaining original Navajo Code Talkers that served during World War II. He was joined by many other WWII and Vietnam veterans at their annual reunion honoring all Marines who served under 5th MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)