Lt. Col. Scott Avery Retirement Ceremony

Lt. Col Scott Avery, a flight surgeon assigned to the 139th medical group, Missouri Air National Guard, presents family members with gifts of appreciation after his retirement ceremonyat Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct 19, 2024. Avery retired from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)