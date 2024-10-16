Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Scott Avery Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Scott Avery Retirement Ceremony

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Wife of Lt. Col Scott Avery, a flight surgeon assigned to the 139th medical group, puts on a retirement pin on Avery’s lapel at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct 19, 2024. Avery retired from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

