Lt. Col. Scott Avery Retirement Ceremony

Wife of Lt. Col Scott Avery, a flight surgeon assigned to the 139th medical group, puts on a retirement pin on Avery’s lapel at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct 19, 2024. Avery retired from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)