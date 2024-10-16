Date Taken: 10.19.2024 Date Posted: 10.20.2024 14:14 Photo ID: 8707549 VIRIN: 241020-O-JQ168-8476 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 854.55 KB Location: UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Opens First Disaster Recovery Center in Union County, SC [Image 6 of 6], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.