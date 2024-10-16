Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Opens First Disaster Recovery Center in Union County, SC [Image 4 of 6]

    FEMA Opens First Disaster Recovery Center in Union County, SC

    UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Union, S.C. (October 20th, 2024) - FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center at Union County Carnegie Library to help survivors still affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 14:14
    Photo ID: 8707548
    VIRIN: 241020-O-JQ168-8288
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 738.87 KB
    Location: UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    HurricaneHelene24

