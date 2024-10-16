Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    (Left to Right) Representation of the HHC unit of the 210th RSG, 35th ESB-E, 77th CSSB, and 448th EN BN at the Change of Command Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8707513
    VIRIN: 241019-A-II753-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1538
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    210th Regional Support Group
    1st Mission Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download