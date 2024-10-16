Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Mission Support Command

    (Left to right) Col. Robertson, former 210th RSG Commander, Brig. Gen. Gorbea, Commanding Officer of the 1st MSC, and Col. Ruiz, new 210th RSG Commander, salute the flag during National Anthem presentation at the 210th RSG Change of Command Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8707504
    VIRIN: 241019-A-II753-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1538
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony
    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    210th Regional Support Group Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    210th Regional Support Group
    1st Mission Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download