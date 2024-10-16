Soldiers complete board at brigade-level Best Warrior Competition

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Daniel Olmeda, assigned to the 301st Troop Command Battalion, recites the Soldier's Creed during a board at the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tennessee, October 20, 2024. The Soldiers either participated in the Soldier board or the Non-Commissioned Officer board as the final event of the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 11:17
|Photo ID:
|8707467
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-HE111-1038
|Resolution:
|6649x4433
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
