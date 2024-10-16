Soldiers complete board at brigade-level Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Erick Dickerson, assigned to the 107th Aviation Regiment, salutes the president of the board during the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tennessee, October 20, 2024. The Soldiers either participated in the Soldier board or the Non-Commissioned Officer board as the final event of the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)