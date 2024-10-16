Soldiers complete board at brigade-level Best Warrior Competition

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Erick Dickerson, assigned to the 107th Aviation Regiment, salutes the president of the board during the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tennessee, October 20, 2024. The Soldiers either participated in the Soldier board or the Non-Commissioned Officer board as the final event of the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 11:17
|Photo ID:
|8707466
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-HE111-1010
|Resolution:
|3555x4600
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
