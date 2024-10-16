Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water Emergency Manager Michael Krehely, from the New Orleans District discusses potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus. Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8707439
    VIRIN: 241018-A-RP542-1002
    Resolution: 3004x4093
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students [Image 2 of 2], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students
    USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    heleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download