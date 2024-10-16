USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water Emergency Manager Michael Krehely, from the New Orleans District discusses potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus. Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)