USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, External Affairs Cadre team member Dylan Burnell, from the Charleston District records Task Force Water Commander Col. Cullen Jones providing an overview on the current water mission. The task force is charged with assessing water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The task force is currently looking into potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina, Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus. Led by Col. Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, the Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)