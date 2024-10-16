Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE to deliver UNC Asheville potable water solution for 1,600 students [Image 1 of 2]

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, External Affairs Cadre team member Dylan Burnell, from the Charleston District records Task Force Water Commander Col. Cullen Jones providing an overview on the current water mission. The task force is charged with assessing water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The task force is currently looking into potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina, Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus. Led by Col. Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, the Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)

