U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Brown)
This work, Medical Evacuation Training, Task Force Commando [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.