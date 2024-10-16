Medical Evacuation Training, Task Force Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, assess a simulated casualty prior to loading onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Brown)