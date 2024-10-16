Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Evacuation Training, Task Force Commando [Image 2 of 2]

    Medical Evacuation Training, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, assess a simulated casualty prior to loading onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8707289
    VIRIN: 240904-A-FQ717-4904
    Resolution: 953x1267
    Size: 402.49 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

