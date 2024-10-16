Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Shiloh

    USS George Washington conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Shiloh

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Travis Hanes 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) steams alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a fueling-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 19, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis S. Hanes)

