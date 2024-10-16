Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington CO Commends Reactor Department Sailors [Image 4 of 4]

    USS George Washington CO Commends Reactor Department Sailors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Tim Waits, from Anniston, Alabama, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) commends Sailors assigned to reactor department for their performance in the forecastle while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 18, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8707200
    VIRIN: 241019-N-SO660-1027
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    CVN 73
    FDNF
    Reactor
    USS Gerorge Washington

