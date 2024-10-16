Canada, Philippines and U.S conduct a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-CV021-1299 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), the Philippine Navy’s first-in-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), the Royal Canadian Navy’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, and Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) conduct a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Brenden Dalrymple)