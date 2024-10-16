Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canada, Philippines and U.S conduct a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.16.2024

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241016-N-CV021-1265 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), the Philippine Navy’s first-in-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), the Royal Canadian Navy’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, and Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) conduct a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Brenden Dalrymple)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8707108
    VIRIN: 241015-N-CV021-1265
    Resolution: 5980x3987
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet
    Sama Sama 2024

