Soldiers complete PMCS as mystery event at Best Warrior Competition

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Jonathan Stewart, assigned to the 301st Troop Command Battalion, completes a preventive maintenance checks and services as a mystery event during the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition, in Tullahoma, Tennessee, October 19, 2024. Each Soldier was allotted 30 minutes to perform the before maintenance checklist. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)