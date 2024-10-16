Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers complete PMCS as mystery event at Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 8]

    Soldiers complete PMCS as mystery event at Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jared Hedd, assigned to the 230th Digital Liaison Detachment, completes a preventive maintenance checks and services as a mystery event during the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition, in Tullahoma, Tennessee, October 19, 2024. Each Soldier was allotted 30 minutes to perform the before maintenance checklist. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Tennessee

    Competition

    Army National Guard

    Best Warrior Competition
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    30th Troop Command

