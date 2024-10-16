Corps of Engineers Task Force Water tests water pressure at University of North Carolina Asheville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyler Baggett (left), a civil engineer assigned to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water, takes water pressure readings in the pipes at the University of North Carolina Asheville with James Reddin, UNCA Campus Operations plumber, Oct. 19, 2024. The task force is looking into potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to their dining facility and the dormitories that house nearly 1,600 of the students who reside on campus. USACE Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions and identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The task force currently consists of personnel from USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)