    Corps of Engineers Task Force Water tests water pressure at University of North Carolina Asheville

    Corps of Engineers Task Force Water tests water pressure at University of North Carolina Asheville

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Tyler Baggett (left), a civil engineer assigned to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water, takes water pressure readings in the pipes at the University of North Carolina Asheville with James Reddin, UNCA Campus Operations plumber, Oct. 19, 2024. The task force is looking into potential options for assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to their dining facility and the dormitories that house nearly 1,600 of the students who reside on campus. USACE Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions and identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The task force currently consists of personnel from USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 15:24
    Photo ID: 8706827
    VIRIN: 241019-A-GA223-7390
    Resolution: 4675x3111
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Corps of Engineers Task Force Water tests water pressure at University of North Carolina Asheville [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    New Orleans District
    Wilmington District
    hurricane recovery
    Helene
    Helene24

