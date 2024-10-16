Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 7 of 8]

    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach

    FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Daniel M. Young 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Amari Childsgalloway, a members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Corps, works with Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams during outreach operations to provide local and FEMA resources to Lake County Florida community members Oct. 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Location: FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, US
    FEMA Corps DSA HurricaneMilton24 Florida

