    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 5 of 8]

    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach

    FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Daniel M. Young 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Anthony Higgins and Myra Steele, Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists, conduct community outreach during DSA operations to provide local and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources to Lake County Florida community members Oct. 16, 2024.

    FEMA Corps DSA Hurricane Milton Florida
    FEMA Corps DSA HurricaneMilton24 Florida

