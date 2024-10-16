Anthony Higgins and Myra Steele, Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists, conduct community outreach during DSA operations to provide local and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources to Lake County Florida community members Oct. 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8706753
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-NI474-1200
|Location:
|FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, US
This work, DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Daniel M. Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.