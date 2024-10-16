Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    WAYNESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, cheer on the football players at a Pisgah High School football game in Waynesville, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. The Soldiers have been helping out the nearby towns with Hurricane Helene relief efforts and were asked to attend the local football game as a thank you for their efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8706713
    VIRIN: 241018-A-PY967-1060
    Resolution: 7796x5200
    Size: 22.06 MB
    Location: WAYNESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DODHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download