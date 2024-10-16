U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are honored at a Pisgah High School football game in Waynesville, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. The Soldiers have been helping out the nearby towns with Hurricane Helene relief efforts and were asked to attend the local football game as a thank you for their efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8706706
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-PY967-1020
|Resolution:
|6057x4040
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|WAYNESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers honored at a local high school football game for Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.