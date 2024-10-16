Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts

    TARUMPITAO POINT, PHILIPPINES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps R80D SkyRaider, left, and Anafi Parrot, top, fly with the Philippine Marine Corps’ Super Swiper II small unmanned aircraft system during a subject matter expert exchange between U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Intelligence Company, 3rd Marine Brigade, as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8706626
    VIRIN: 241018-M-LO557-1335
    Resolution: 4610x3075
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: TARUMPITAO POINT, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts
    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download