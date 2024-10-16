Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts [Image 2 of 7]

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU Continues UAS Exchange with Philippine Counterparts

    TARUMPITAO POINT, PHILIPPINES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to Intelligence Company, 3rd Marine Brigade, show U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit the unit control system for a Super Swiper II small unmanned aircraft system during a subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

