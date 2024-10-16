Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F-35C Lightning II, attached to the Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, refuels on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN) 73 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 17, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8706430
    VIRIN: 241017-N-VX022-1002
    Resolution: 7585x4267
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Nimitz-class
    Argonauts
    VFA-147
    F-35C
    Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download