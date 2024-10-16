Cmdr. Paul Case, air boss, gives a tour to cadets assigned to the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Detachment 075 from San Diego State University on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8706380
|VIRIN:
|241018-N-JF009-1063
|Resolution:
|5176x3451
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for San Diego State University Air Force ROTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Fines