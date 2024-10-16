Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for San Diego State University Air Force ROTC [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for San Diego State University Air Force ROTC

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Cmdr. Paul Case, air boss, gives a tour to cadets assigned to the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Detachment 075 from San Diego State University on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 23:04
    VIRIN: 241018-N-JF009-1063
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for San Diego State University Air Force ROTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

