8th Military Police Brigade Soldier follows childhood path to Army service

Spc. Branden Eddy, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command conducts access control point operations at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024. Eddy, a military police officer, knew very early in his life that he wanted to pursue a life of service, Volunteering as a youth soccer referee at the age of 12, spending his summers as a lifeguard and joining the Fire Department’s Explorer Program in high school.