8th Military Police Brigade Soldier follows childhood path to Army service

Spc. Branden Eddy, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command receives radio communication during his control access point shift at Fort Shafter, Hawaii Oct. 15, 2024. Eddy started his life of service early. Volunteering as a youth soccer referee at the age of 12, spending his summers as a lifeguard and joining the Fire Department’s Explorer Program in high school. Eddy joined the U.S. Army as a military police officer in 2023 and looks forward to finishing his initial enlistment contract and returning home to Colorado to become a local police officer.