    11th MEU Key Leaders participate in WTI 1-25 [Image 2 of 4]

    11th MEU Key Leaders participate in WTI 1-25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in an operation planning team as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2024. Leaders from the 11th MEU acted as senior advisors and mission commanders which enhanced collaboration between aviation combat elements. The seven-week WTI course is hosted by MAWTS-1 and focuses on integrating the six functions of Marine aviation to support Marine Air Ground Task Forces and Joint Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)

