11th MEU Key Leaders participate in WTI 1-25

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in an operation planning team as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2024. Leaders from the 11th MEU acted as senior advisors and mission commanders which enhanced collaboration between aviation combat elements. The seven-week WTI course is hosted by MAWTS-1 and focuses on integrating the six functions of Marine aviation to support Marine Air Ground Task Forces and Joint Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8706214
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-NM790-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
