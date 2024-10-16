Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu

    PUERTO RICO

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Members of the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic established several flu vaccination stations at the Post Exchange on Oct 18 as part of a flu shot campaign designed to sustain the readiness of the service members serving on the island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8706089
    VIRIN: 241018-A-cc868-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu
    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu Shot
    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu Shot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu Shot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download