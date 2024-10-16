Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enables Medical Readiness in the Caribbean with the Flu Shot

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic established several flu vaccination...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic established several flu vaccination stations at the Post Exchange on Oct 18 as part of a flu shot campaign designed to sustain the readiness of the service members serving on the island. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic established several flu vaccination stations at the Post Exchange on Oct 18 as part of a flu shot campaign designed to sustain the readiness of the service members serving on the island.



"Our team here includes members from the clinic's patient administration department who register the patients. We also have medics from the Army Reserve, the National Guard, and the Navy Reserve. We are today at the Post Exchange because we wanted to be in a visible place to raise awareness about flu prevention and to facilitate getting the vaccine," said Desiré Matos Meléndez, Occupational Nurse at the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic.



The nurse also highlighted the relevance of these types of missions.



"It is important to get vaccinated to prevent getting sick with the flu, which could be fatal. Children must get the vaccines because they are often more vulnerable to the flu. At the clinic, we support the readiness of the military units. We are the only Army health clinic at the installation level in the Caribbean," added Matos Meléndez.



Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Dutmers, commander of the 1st Battalion, 333 Regiment, was one of the service members who received the flu shot.



"I come in from CONUS, and one of the first things I noticed when coming to Fort Buchanan was just the level of services provided here on post, which you usually only see at active-duty installations. As a battalion commander, I know that taking care of our medical readiness is very important. I appreciate the opportunity to do so. Great service," said Dutmers.



Sgt Francheska Michelle Lentz Ramirez, a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to the 471st Engineer Company, was one of the soldiers administering the flu shot to patients.



"This is a massive event to sustain the units' medical readiness. There has been a lot of movement, and many people, including kids, family members, and service members, are getting their shots. I am grateful to be part of this initiative," said Lentz.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season in the United States usually occurs in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses spread year-round, flu activity peaks between December and February.



For more information about getting the flu shot, service members, dependents, and authorized patients can call the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic at 787-707-2588/2589.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.