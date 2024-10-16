Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visit JBER

    CSAF, CMSAF visit JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin receives a brief from Maj. Daniel McGinnis-Welsh, commander of 3rd Wing Munitions Squadron, in the Weapons Generation Complex on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited JBER to speak to Airmen and discuss the importance of readiness and partnerships in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

