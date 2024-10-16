CSAF, CMSAF visit JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin (center) poses with commanders of the 673d Air Base Wing and 3rd Wing in the Arctic Warrior Events Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited JBER to speak to Airmen and discuss the importance of readiness and partnerships in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)